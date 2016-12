BOCA RATON, Fla. - Boca Raton Fire Rescue said a 50-year-old diver was flown to the hospital after he was stung Thursday by a lionfish.

The diver said he was about 100 feet underwater when he was injured and experienced numbness while coming to the surface.



Paramedics treated the man at a dock located at 600 East Palmento Park Rd. and later flown by Trauma Hawk to St. Mary’s Medical Center for treatment.

Fire Rescue officials said the hospital has a hyperbaric chamber that can be used for treatment.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission website, lionfish have 18 venomous spines that are used to defend itself.