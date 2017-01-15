Family pleads for help in finding missing Boca Raton woman

A West Boca Raton woman has been missing for weeks.

Loraine (Lori) Feliciano-Pino disappeared just days before Christmas. She was last seen leaving her home.

The Sheriff's office says she wasn't sick and did not have any mental health disorders causing her to endanger herself.

Lori's sister says they can't get a hold of her by phone. There's been no activity in her bank accounts and no sign of her car.

Family members are now asking for the publics help in finding Lori.

"Just keep your eyes open. You never know if you run into someone who possible have her or she's seen somewhere. We just want you to just keep your eye out and kind of reach out to us and not be afraid to give us any information that you may have," says Rosannie Feliciano.

Family members are planning a reward for anyone with information.