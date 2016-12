BOCA RATON, Fla. - A Satanic display that has been causing controversy for weeks in Boca Raton was vandalized again overnight.

An unidentified man called WPTV-TV around midnight to report that the 10-foot pentagram sitting in Sanborn Square was torn down.

The caller said he works near the square and noticed tire tracks at the scene with the pentagram torn down and lying on the grass.

Breaking details: @BocaPolice says pentagram was spray painted yesterday afternoon and then torn down at night @WPTV pic.twitter.com/EZkmHQrEdI — Andrew Ruiz WPTV (@AndrewNRuiz) December 20, 2016

The display was put up recently by Preston Smith, a Boca Raton Community Middle School teacher.

Parents said Monday they were in the process of drafting a petition and planning a protest, asking Palm Beach County School superintendent Robert Avossa to remove Smith from the school.

Parents are concerned that Smith’s actions are setting a bad example in the classroom.

Avossa said the First Amendment protects Smith from expressing his views.

Display vandalized four times

Boca Raton police spokeswoman Sandra Boonenberg said the Satanic display was also spray painted by a vandal on Monday afternoon.

After it was torn down overnight, Boonenberg said the pentagram has now been vandalized four times since it was put up earlier this month. On Friday, a sign adjacent to the display was also stolen.