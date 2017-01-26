BOCA RATON, Fla. - NewsChannel 5 got word Wednesday from people who work at Office Depot that the big box chain is cutting jobs, starting at its Boca Raton headquarters.

We reached out to the company’s public relations team multiple times Wednesday but got no response.

However, the employees we spoke with say a lot of people lost their jobs.

Most of them were afraid to speak to the media. Many people said they were worried about losing any possible severance packages.



However, one employee decided to share his story.

“You know, it wasn’t a surprise.” He asked not to be identified. “I think everyone was on guard last week," he said.



The employee said he was part of the layoffs.

“It was expected. You prepare for it, and you do the best you can.”



The company wouldn’t return our calls or emails.

According to information on Office Depot’s website, the office supply chain has been in the process of implementing a 3-year strategic plan, one that would create "growth and profitability."

It also notes that the company took a hit from a failed merger with the office supply chain Staples. We also found an outlook that says looking ahead to 2017, the company projects lower sales than last year.



We have no word on exactly how many people lost their jobs or what the reason is, according to the company.

