Another defendant in Florida Atlantic University student's homicide reaches plea deal

Adonis Gillis pleads to second-degree murder

Charlie Keegan
8:14 AM, Jun 12, 2017

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - One of the suspects facing charges in the 2015 shooting death of an Florida Atlantic University student has agreed to a plea deal.

Court records indicate Adonis Gillis pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of second degree murder on May 22. He also pleaded guilty to burglary and robbery with a firearm. A judge will sentence him in August.

 

According to documents, the charges carry a minimum or 25 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison but prosecutors can make a different recommendation.

Boca Raton police arrested Gillis and three other men in the drug-related robbery turned shooting that killed Nicholas Acosta in December 2015. The shooting happened at a student-only apartment complex east of FAU.

Roderick Woods also agreed to a plea deal.

Donovan Henry took his case to trial. A jury convicted him and a judge sentenced Henry to 35 years in prison.

The suspected shooter, Alexander Gillis, will be in court later this week.

