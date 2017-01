Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue says that a worker in the city's water tower has a medical condition and cannot get out by himself.

Fire rescue, along with special ops units from Palm Beach County, will perform a rescue operation to get the worker down.

He's on the top landing inside the tower.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

@PBCFR Special Operations Firefighters making their way up to the patient.... pic.twitter.com/qIux0We8rL — Gardens Fire Rescue (@PBGardensFire) January 13, 2017