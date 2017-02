JUPITER, Fla. - Jupiter police said one person was injured after a shooting overnight in a CVS parking lot.

Investigators said the shooting happened at about 1:15 a.m. outside the CVS located at 575 West Indiantown Road.

The victim was transported to Jupiter Medical Center with injuries that are not life threatening.

Police said there is no indication that this incident is related to the triple homicide that occurred Sunday night in Jupiter.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Jupiter Police Department at (561) 746-6201 or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at (800) 458-TIPS (8477).