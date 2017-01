JUPITER FARMS, Fla. - The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and the SWAT Team are on the scene of a possible standoff situation in Jupiter Farms.

Officials say a woman inside a home on Alexander Run pointed a weapon at her neighbor during an altercation. The weapon was "potentially" discharged, but did not strike anyone.

According to officials, the woman has not been responsive to their negotiations, but they remain on scene to see if she will peacefully surrender.

Alexander Run is closed off, but homes in the area are not being evacuated at this time. Residents in the area are advised to stay inside their homes.

