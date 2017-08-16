Lighthouse Elementary School no longer allowing snack time in classrooms

JUPITER, Fla. - With the start of the new school year, Lighthouse Elementary School in Jupiter is trying out not allowing students to eat snacks in their classrooms prior to lunchtime.

Julie Houston Trieste, media relations specialist for the School District of Palm Beach County’s Office of Communications, said snacks created a time challenge in the classrooms because parents would send foods such as fruit or liquids that would take longer to eat and make a mess, so snack time turned into a 20- to 30-minute event every day.

Plus, Houston Trieste said children would eat a snack then throw away their lunches.

She said the school is trying out the new policy this first week of school to see how it will work.

She also said concerns over food allergies prompted the change.

Lighthouse Elementary is encouraging parents to feed their children a nutritious breakfast or have their children eat breakfast for free at school, so children are sustained until lunchtime.

Houston Trieste said Principal Julie Hopkins has more than 200 emergency snacks in her office that are available if children need them.

Hopkins said nobody has needed them so far and she’s not going to let anybody go hungry. Teachers communicated to parents during open house regarding not having snacks in the classroom.

The principal communicated with the parents about this change and has also spoken one-on-one with those who have concerns, Houston Trieste said.

Below is a response that Hopkins has sent to parents regarding the policy:

"We are trying "no snack" for a week to see how it works out. All students are encouraged to have breakfast before they come to school or get a free breakfast provided in the cafeteria beginning at 7:30 a.m. We will be monitoring the students that have a later lunch and the teachers will have a snack in the classroom if they are hungry. Unfortunately, many students do not eat their lunch or throw away most of it - we are trying to discourage this unhealthy habit. There is limited time in the day with the state directives that take away from academic instruction and we are trying to use every minute wisely."