Blanca Castro arrest report says police talked to man who knew child was 'safe'

Blanca Castro, the nanny arrested for allegedly kidnapping a four-year-old boy from his Jupiter home appeared in court Wednesday. Her attorney said there's no evidence that Castro left the Jupiter home with the boy.

Her attorney added she's been caught in the middle of a family dispute between the mother of Dominic Caprio and his grandparents. Police have not revealed who returned Dominic to his mother after his 24-hour disappearance last week.

The heavily redacted arrest report says detectives contacted a man over the phone, while the child was missing. His name is blacked out of the report, but he told the officer that "it was in the best interest of the child not to be with his mother." The man said the boy was safe. When the officer told him he does not have the legal right to the child and neither does Castro, the officer said he told him to "Do whatever I needed to do" and hung up.

In the same arrest report, the boy's mother told police she believed the nanny was working with her father to take the child without her consent. The Amber Alert issued last Friday said the child may be in the company of Louis and Elizabeth Caprio, who are the child's grandparents.

The arrest report said the mother of the child asked her father to take care of the boy while she was receiving treatment for substance abuse, but he never had formal custody of the child. The Caprios neighbors recalled seeing the child at their Coconut Grove for the past few months. One neighbor said Louis Caprio had told him he was taking care of the child full time.



The arrest report says the mother told the officer the child moved in with her six weeks ago.

Last Thursday, she said she came to her Jupiter home to find the bedrooms disheveled, the beds were stripped, and clothes and a suitcase were missing; Dominic and his nanny were nowhere to be found.

Dominic was reunited with his mother after an attorney coordinated the boy's safe return. WPTV has reached out to the Jupiter Police Department to learn if there will be any other arrests. Last week the Jupiter Police chief said Dominic's kidnapping was orchestrated by several people. We have not heard back from the department.

JUPITER, Fla. -