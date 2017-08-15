MCSO: Man lied to UPS driver, stole iPhones

PALM CITY, Fla. -- A man is accused of obtaining property by false personation after deputies say he signed for the delivery of three iPhones from a UPS driver.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) received a call from officials at UPS on August 14, 2017 in reference to a suspicious black male in a black BMW who flagged down two of their delivery trucks in the Palm City area looking for a package.

The package that the suspect was looking for was from Sprint and was addressed to Michael Haynes of Palm City.

MCSO made contact with Haynes via telephone and confirmed that he had not ordered anything from Sprint.

Deputies responded to the neighborhood where the black BMW had been reported and observed the suspect's car parked where the driver would have a clear view of Haynes' residence.

A detective was able to make contact with the UPS driver, who informed MCSO of his position and approximate time of arrival.

When the delivery truck approached Haynes' address, the suspect black BMW followed the truck and pulled into Haynes' driveway.

The driver of the BMW, later identified as Paul Anthony Ramsay, approached the UPS driver and identified himself as Michael Haynes. He then took delivery of a package and signed for the package as Michael Haynes.

Shortly after the package was delivered, deputies approached the vehicle and had the driver exit. Deputies say a cardboard box from Sprint with Michael Haynes' name and address on it could be seen on the passenger seat. Deputies also located a black semi-automatic Canik TP9 V2 Century Arms Inc. 9mm firearm on the driver side floor board. MCSO says the weapon was later secured and found to have a full magazine and one round in the chamber.

Inside the box addressed to Haynes was an iPhone 7 and two iPhone 7+ phones all in their factory sealed boxes.

According to deputies, after receiving his Miranda Warnings and agreeing to speak with MCSO, Ramsay told deputies he was sent to pick up a package. According to an arrest affidavit, Ramsay said a guy in Jamaica calls someone who then calls him and tells him where to pick up the package. MCSO says Ramsay told deputies this was his first time and that he had been asked to do this before but hadn't.

Paul Anthony Ramsay was arrested and charged with obtaining property by false personation and taking delivery of three phones with a total value of $2,839.96.