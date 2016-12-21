Martin County deputies search for driver who hit bike rider

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. - A driver struck a 15-year old girl riding her bike Tuesday and it was caught on camera, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office has released the video and is asking the pubic for help.

The incident happened just after noon on Kanner Highway in front of Fisherman's Cove.

A silver sedan pulled out of Fisherman's Cove, struck the rider and continued to drive, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators say the driver pulled into a fire station, ran back to check on the injured child, and then raced back to his car and drove off.

MCSO SEEKING IDENTITY OF HIT AND RUN DRIVER. 15-yr old bicyclist injured. All caught on video tape. Call 772-220-7170 if you can identify. pic.twitter.com/i1zVV72GBJ — MartinCountySheriff (@MartinFLSheriff) December 20, 2016

The incident was captured on the dash cam of another driver. That motorist stopped to help the child who crawled to the side of the road,

The teenager was hospitalized with injuries that are not life threatening.

Another woman, only wanting to be identified as Amy, drove by the scene of the accident and also stopped to help.

“Something just didn’t look right so I immediately puled over to see what I could do to help. I saw the young girl and the bicycle and I thought oh my god, because she was bleeding from her face.”

Amy grabbed gauze from her car to stop the bleeding. She stayed with the teen until the ambulance came. She said the girl did not know English, so she tried to speak some Spanish to comfort her.

She said she noticed a man run from the nearby fire station to the accident scene. “My initial thought was oh it’s a paramedic, I thought oh great.” The man ran away, and Amy thought he was running to get help. Instead, deputies believe that was the driver involved, who was running to get away.

Amy said the accident hit close to home for her. “My oldest son had had a bicycle accident recently. It was very scary.” She also says her adult children ride their bikes to work.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Martin County Sheriff’s Office at 220-7170, or 911.

WARNING: Graphic video