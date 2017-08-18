Wife of stabbing victim speaks out

It was an emotional day in court as the wife of a stabbing victim spoke out.

Riviera Beach police arrested 22-year old Isaac Louiniste of Lake Worth overnight. He's charged with attempted first-degree murder.

There were words of relief from the victim's family after Louiniste was ordered held without bail.

He's charged in the slashing of Charleston Banton.

Banton says he had opened his auto shop on Dyer Boulevard on Wednesday morning when Louiniste came in asking for money.

He told police that when he asked him to leave, Louiniste slashed him multiple times.

"We're also afraid for our lives. We haven't eaten in two days, we haven't slept in two days because he knows where we live," Monique Banton.

Banton said she believes Louiniste's attack was revenge for her daughter breaking up with him.

Police reports show Louiniste was arrested twice this year and charged with attacking his own father after asking for money.