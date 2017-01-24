What's next for women's march movement?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - The Women’s March on D.C. have many asking was it the birth of a movement or just a moment?

Whether you were among the hundreds of thousands of people marching in the nation's capital on Saturday, or with the thousands gathered at the Meyer Amphitheater in downtown West Palm Beach, two local women say participating in the Women's March was the experience of a lifetime.

“We just sometimes stopped and looked around and said oh my God, I was speechless,” said Alex Newell Taylor, the captain of the Palm Beach County chapter of the Women’s March on Washington. She just returned from the march in DC this morning with her husband.

Star Fae, the organizer of the Palm Beach County Women’s Rally, said, “The most inspiring thing for me has been hearing what people have been saying afterwards.”

Star Fae has been flooded with Facebook posts, phone calls and e-mails saying Saturday was the first time many felt hopeful since the election.

“I've kind of had to only let myself read them in chunks because it's so emotional,” explained Star Fae who’s also the founder of the group, South Florida Activism.

Alex says the next step for her group is to become a registered non-profit in the next week. The organization is also campaigning for "10 actions for the first 100 days.” The first action is to write to local lawmakers about issues that matter most.

“We believe that through our work, can stand up for those whose rights are most at risk under this administration and we are just going to fight every single day,” explained Alex.

Both women agree what's next is keeping this same momentum alive and thriving.

“We can gather in thousands and we don't have to break windows and light things on fire or cause any kind of destruction,” said Star Fae. “We can do it peacefully and safely for everyone.”

Alex, added, “We really felt like Saturday was just the beginning.”

Both women say that same passion will continue at a rally tomorrow in front of Senator Marco Rubio's office. It will be at 4580 PGA Blvd, Suite 201, Palm Beach Gardens at 9 a.m.

The plan is to protest Rubio’s support for President Trump's cabinet appointments.

