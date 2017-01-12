West Palm Beach pharmacy robbed Wednesday morning

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Wednesday morning our area saw four robberies, all within 2 to 3 hours of each other. Three of them on the Treasure Coast, one right here in West Palm Beach. But are they connected? That question is still under investigation.



“Very scared. I just complied and I survived," said the pharmacist who’s Palm Beach Lake’s pharmacy was robbed early Wednesday morning.



The pharmacist, who was scared to be identified, says a masked gun man robbed her at right as she was opening up shop.



“He put his hand in my back, takes me to the back with the weapon in my back, tells me to open up and get the oxeyes.”



Detectives are now reviewing surveillance video from the scene, saying they are still investigating whether this armed robbery is in any way connected to the ones up north.

