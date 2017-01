WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - The South Florida Fair returns to Palm Beach County Friday.

Doors open to the public at noon with a theme of New Orleans.

Daily there will be floats, Mardi Gras-themed shows and a variety of food specific to New Orleans.

The fair runs through Sunday, Jan. 29.

Every Tuesday during the fair, people can enjoy $2 admission, $2 rides and $2 food options.

The “Fat Tuesday” promotion is held Jan. 17 to Jan. 24.

To learn more about the new happenings, visit the South Florida Fair’s website.