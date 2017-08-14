Role models jump start school year for Palm Beach County students

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A three-year tradition continued Monday morning in West Palm Beach that encourages student on their first day of school.

Students at nine elementary schools got high fives as they arrived for their first day of classes.

At U.B. Kinsey Elementary, community leaders lined the halls and shared words of inspiration like, "You rock, and you can do it."

Organizers said this event really makes a difference in setting the tone for the school year.

“It’s really an initiative to help young people to get off on the right track," organizer Cory Neering said.

About 125 volunteers signed up to help with “Ties That Bind.”

“We all got here through some encouragement and role models, so it truly does take a village,” Neering said.

Neering said he hopes the movement will continue to grow and spread to additional schools in Palm Beach County.