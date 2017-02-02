New twists in Dippolito case

Michelle Quesada
4:22 PM, Feb 1, 2017
6:37 AM, Feb 2, 2017

Dalia Dippolito with her attorney.

There are more twists and turns in the retrial of Dalia Dippolito.

Her attorneys say prosecutors are filing a motion asking the judge to prevent them from making any public comments.

The motion also asks judge Glenn Kelley to remove defense co-counsel Brian Claypool from the case.

The state says Claypool has repeatedly called the plaintiff's attorneys liars at a deposition.

Prosecutors say the court can remove Claypool if his conduct affects the administration of justice.

Claypool says he and his co-counsel will fight the state's motion, saying prosecutors have not submitted any evidence to the court showing his comments have created a detrimental effect on a potential jury pool. 

"In my belief this is an attempt to violate my First Amendment right to free speech. Nothing that I said previous in any way compromises the integrity of the judicial system," Claypool said.

Dippolito is expected to be in court at 8:30 a.m. Thursday for an unrelated hearing.

The judge will make a decision on whether or not to grant her request to modify her house arrest conditions. 
 

