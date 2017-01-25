Minority students awarded millions in scholarships

A college fair in Palm Beach County has awarded millions in scholarships to minority students.

Between Tuesday and Wednesday more than a thousand students got a shot at impressing several colleges that set up shop at the Palm Beach County Convention Center.

The two-day event resulted in the awarding of more than $8 million in scholarships.

"Oh, it's very exciting because I wasn't expecting to come here and walk away with a scholarship," said Santaluces High School senior Victor Hollis. "I can focus more on school rather than having to stress out over payments because tuition can be a little costly."

Many of the students getting acceptance letters and scholarships are the first in their family to have the opportunity to attend college.

Parents also had a chance to visit with college representatives to ask about the cost associated with college and help available to them.