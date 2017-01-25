Minority students awarded millions in scholarships

Andrew Ruiz
3:28 PM, Jan 25, 2017

A college fair in Palm Beach County has awarded millions in scholarships to minority students.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Between Tuesday and Wednesday more than a thousand students got a shot at impressing several colleges that set up shop at the Palm Beach County Convention Center.

The two-day event resulted in the awarding of more than $8 million in scholarships.

"Oh, it's very exciting because I wasn't expecting to come here and walk away with a scholarship," said Santaluces High School senior Victor Hollis. "I can focus more on school rather than having to stress out over payments because tuition can be a little costly."

Many of the students getting acceptance letters and scholarships are the first in their family to have the opportunity to attend college.

Parents also had a chance to visit with college representatives to ask about the cost associated with college and help available to them.

