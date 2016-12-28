Details emerge in trio accused of murdering three teens

We are learning more about the arrests of Joel Rodriguez, his brother Augustine Rivera and Carlos Hernandez – the three accused in the deaths of three local teens. Up until now, we didn’t know what happened and what led up to murders.



On Nov. 30, in newly released probable cause affidavits, investigators say two others were with Rivera and Rodriguez as the four were breaking into cars in at the Estates at Wellington Green. Rodriguez noticed an apartment window was partially open. The document reveals Rodriguez climbed inside with his brother. Little did Rodriguez know, 17-year-old Dalton Dobkins was sleeping in the bedroom he just broke into. As Dobkins woke up, Rodriguez-startled-allegedly shot and killed Dobkins before fleeing.



When it comes to the Dec. 10 deaths of Aaron Valle and Elijah Montas in West Palm Beach, Rodriguez and Hernandez gave different stories.



The key differing detail: who pulled the trigger.



Hernandez says as the victims were each on the phone, Rodriguez first shot Montas point blank in the head. Valle then cowered into a defenseless position before Rodriguez shot him.



Rodriguez says Valle had a gun and told them all to get down. Hernandez, after firing a warning shot, shot Montas before shooting Valle. The report goes on to say the pair robbed their victims and then bought basketball shoes -- Air Jordans and Adidas -- with the money.



The three are all being held without bond, charged with murder.

Click to follow Andrew on Facebook and Twitter.