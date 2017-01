WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Dalia Dippolito will be back in court just days after her second trial ended in a mistrial.

A status-check hearing is scheduled for Friday afternoon.

The jury deadlocked last month in Dippolito's trial on charges she tried to hire a hit man to kill her newlywed husband.

A four-woman, two-men jury said it was hopelessly deadlocked 3-3 after 9 hours of deliberations spread over two days.