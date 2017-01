SUBURBAN WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- 2,000 Palm Beach County School District students raced around the South Florida Fairgrounds on Saturday.

The students were taking part in the "Kids Mile 2017".

They ran past the rides, games and concession stands before the fair opened.

To prepare for the event, the students ran approximately 2 miles per week at their schools.

Their goal was to run 25.2 miles before this race. The one mile they ran today would mean that they ran a complete marathon.