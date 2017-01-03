Bar Louie on Clematis Street in West Palm Beach closes

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A popular downtown West Palm Beach bar has closed.

Bar Louie suddenly shut its doors on Clematis Street.

Management said in a Facebook posting:

It is with a heavy heart we announce that we will not be renewing our lease in West Palm and effective immediately will no longer be open for business.

We want to thank everyone that we have gotten to meet and know over the years and say thank you for all the support. We will miss you!