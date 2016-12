ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. - A Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputy is facing charges of driving under the influence after a crash Monday night in Royal Palm Beach.

The deputy Martin Casarez, 51, backed his Ford F-150 into a car at the Duffy’s Sports Grill located near State Road 80 and Crestwood Boulevard around 9:50 p.m., according to the sheriff’s report.

A person was in the car and said Casarez attempted to leave the scene, but the victim "pounded on his truck to get him to stop."

Another witness said Casarez was driving at a "high-rate of speed" before crashing his truck into the car.

An investigating deputy arrived at the scene and said Casarez had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and smelled of alcohol.

Casarez was also swaying while standing, stumbled while walking and had to lean on his truck for balance, the report says.

Casarez told the investigating deputy he had "6 to 8 beers" at Duffy’s and failed a roadside sobriety test.

He consented to two breath tests with resulted in .205 and .195.

Casarez was arrested and charged with DUI and DUI property damage. He later posted bail and was released from jail.