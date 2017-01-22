ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. -- One person died in a vehicle crash in Royal Palm Beach Sunday morning.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says a vehicle traveling eastbound on Southern Boulevard left the roadway to the right for unknown reasons.

PBSO says the passenger front tire struck and mounted the raised curb. The vehicle violently struck a tree, then rotated counterclockwise and struck a cement barrier wall.

The vehicle came to rest with the rear of the vehicle south of the wall and the front of the vehicle perched on top of the wall.

The driver of the vehicle died at the scene.