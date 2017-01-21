Report: Presidential flight restrictions will impact local airports

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - Now that Donald Trump is President, when he decides to come to Mar-a-Lago, there will be much tighter restrictions on air space.

Those restrictions could bring on severe economic hardships to local airports and associated businesses according to a new report.

At Lantana Airport, Jonathan Miller with Stellar Aviation says his airport is a designated reliever of PBIA.

"Critical to the general aviation that this airport operate," says Miller.

His concern now is with a report showing flight restrictions whenever President Trump stays at Mar-a-Lago.

His airport will in essence close down.

"Devastating to us economically."

Lantana Airport and PBIA are within the 10 mile no fly zone during the Temporary Flight Restrictions.

There is also a 30 mile restricted outer ring affecting other airports from Martin County to Fort Lauderdale.

When President Trump is at his estate, commercial flights can no longer fly overhead. They must angle North or South away from the estate.

County Commissioner Hal Valeche is looking forward to discussing the issue, but he believes the benefits of a Presidential visit far outweigh any negatives.

"We're talking about the safety of the President of the United States and I think what the FAA has done in terms of the 30 mile radius and the no fly zone is pretty standard."

The commission will discuss this report at their next meeting Tuesday.