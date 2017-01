UPDATE: Escaped fugitive Misael Garcia has been apprehended, according to the Town of Palm Beach.

EARLIER STORY:

Palm Beach police say they are looking for an escaped prisoner.

They released his photo on the city's website and have identified him as Misael Garcia.

He was wearing a dark green shirt and dark green shorts.

He has dark hair, a beard and mustache.

Police did not say why he was in custody.

He was last seen near Australian Avenue heading north on South Ocean Boulevard.

If you see him please dial 911 or (561) 838-5454.