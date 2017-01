THE ACREAGE, Fla. - Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said three people were injured after a serious two-vehicle wreck Thursday morning in The Acreage.

At 8:23 a.m., emergency crews responded to the crash near the intersection of Avocado and Key Lime boulevards.

Firefighter had to use the Jaws of Life to cut the trapped occupants from their vehicles.

Witnesses at the scene said they rushed to aid the victims, which included two women in a silver car and one man in a van.

The three patients are being transported to a local trauma center for treatment.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said all westbound lanes of Key Lime Boulevard are shut down east of the area.

Residents heard the accident and rushed to aid the victims in this horrible crash. 2 females in the silver car and one male in the van @WPTV pic.twitter.com/wCUOgCydu9 — EricP_WPTV (@EricPasquarelli) January 12, 2017

Serious car accident in The Acreage. As many as 3 people transported to the hospital. Key Lime Blvd and Avacado Blvd closed. @WPTV @PBCFR pic.twitter.com/Nn6aAinDsA — EricP_WPTV (@EricPasquarelli) January 12, 2017