LAKE WORTH, Fla. -- The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking to locate Carly A. Sananes.

Carly is 22 years old, approximately 5' 5" tall, weighing 140 lbs. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Carly was last seen on June 2, 2017 at about 8pm in the city of Lake Worth.

She may also answer to the nickname "Ana."

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Offce at 561-688-3400.