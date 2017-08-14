Police: Florida man dies after punch from Uber driver

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Terry Kimball, an Uber passenger in St. Petersburg punched by his driver, has died as a result of his injuries, officials said Saturday, Aug. 12.

St. Petersburg police said no charges have been filed yet and the investigation continues.

Police said at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Uber driver Kabir O' Farril Diaz, 38, picked up 56-year-old passenger Terry L. Kimball.

They had a dispute over the route the driver was taking. Diaz pulled over at a Quick Pick Foods store in St. Petersburg, where they had a physical altercation.

Authorities said the driver punched Kimball, and he did not regain consciousness.

"I saw this guy laying on the ground. This woman was pressing on his chest trying to bring him back," Carlton Reid said. "He wasn't responsive. It was pretty tough, really I was really scared, I didn't know what was going on with him and I was pretty worried."

Reid said he witnessed the aftermath of the fight.

Kimball went to the hospital with serious brain trauma and life-threatening injuries.

Police said a witness told them Kimball appeared to be the aggressor. A friend of Diaz told Tampa-based WFTS reporter Michael Paluska he has a baby on the way and is not a violent person.

According to Pinellas County court records Kimball's been arrested multiple times for crimes that include DUI, simple battery, resisting arrest, and disorderly intoxication.

"That's very sad," Reid said. "It really is I would like to know what happened now, truly."

Investigators are speaking with witnesses and they say Diaz, who has not been charged at this time, is cooperating.