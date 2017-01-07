Passenger at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airport records chaos after shots fired

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Many passengers used their cell phones to record what they saw seconds after the shooting. One woman says she was sitting at an airport restaurant, enjoying some downtime before her flight when she heard shots fired.

"We're told lay on the ground, stay and not to move and there were shots," said Lina Crouse in a FaceTime interview with NewsChannel 5 from Fort Lauderdale.

Crouse captured the chaos on her Snapchat app, following the sound of shots fired at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

"We heard other shots in our side, where Southwest was and the entire bar just fell to the ground," said Crouse.