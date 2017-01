(WINK, CNN NEWSOURCE)-- Police arrested a Florida man who nearly hit a TV news crew with a car Thursday.

Nicole Valdes and Channing Frampton from WINK were on assignment in Cape Coral Thursday when a man started yelling at them to leave.

Valdes and Frampton were there to talk to a former daycare worker who's facing child cruelty charges.

The two remained on public property, and the man got into an SUV and then sped towards them. The vehicle drove onto a lawn clipping Valdes and missing Frampton by inches.

Investigators arrested the man behind the wheel.

Walter Crappse, 21, of Cape Coral, was charged with criminal mischief, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, WINK reported.

Bond was set at $51,000 for all charges.

The news crew was unhurt.