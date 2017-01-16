Love Glasses aim to battle negativity with a message of love, not hate

There is division in our country about our next president, and one woman is trying to change that. Using heart-shaped sunglasses to send a message of tolerance. It’s called the love glasses revolution.

This grass roots revolution was launched by a Muslim-American woman who says she has experienced negativity and hate, but she chooses to see love.

"It's really hard to be mad at someone wearing heart glasses." Says Tara Ijai, Love Glasses founder.

"We always joke, and we say glasses block out the harmful "you me" rays."

Thousands of pairs have already sold - thousands more given away - each pair coming with a special power: helping all of us see what we have in common, not conflict.

To get a pair of Love Glasses, visit their website at www.loveglassesrevolution.com