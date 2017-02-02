PBSO asks FDLE to investigate deputy involved shootings at the sheriff's request

Sam Smink
5:54 PM, Feb 2, 2017
6:58 PM, Feb 2, 2017

Attorney Jack Scarola says he supports the sheriff's move to involve an outside, independent agency when it comes to deputy-involved shootings

Contact 5 has learned the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will now investigate shootings involving Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputies, at the Sheriff's request. 
 
Sheriff Ric Bradshaw made the move, saying the people in the county want this, in the name of transparency. 
 
PBSO signed what's called a memorandum of understanding with FDLE. FDLE will investigate deputy-involved shootings, and the death of anyone in PBSO custody and care, whenever the sheriff's office asks. 
 
Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said he decided to bring in FDLE, because "it's what citizens asked for, and I wanted to be transparent."
 
Sheriff Bradshaw is not alone. In 2016, lawmakers increased FDLE's budget by more than $1,000,000 to help police agencies statewide investigate alleged crimes involving their own people. 
 
FDLE is already investigating the deputy-involved fatal shooting in Loxahatchee in late December. Sheriff Bradshaw said his office will still do their own internal investigations into these kinds of incidents.
 
Per the agreement with FDLE, FDLE will not consider or review those PBSO internal investigations, in the course of their own investigation.
 
The final investigation presented to the State Attorney's Office will be FDLE's. 
 
While the agreement does allow FDLE to investigate, they can only investigate incidents the Sheriff asks them to.
 
 
 

