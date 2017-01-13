Carbon monoxide awareness campaign

Get in the know about CO!



That is the new campaign Palm Beach County Fire Rescue is launching to raise awareness about carbon monoxide poisoning.

Fire rescue is handing out brochures with information about it at the South Florida Fair this weekend.

Firefighters say they're linking an uptick in carbon monoxide-related deaths with the increase in keyless ignitions in cars.

Too many people are forgetting to turn their cars off and leave them running in the garage.



“If the vehicle's left on, carbon monoxide builds up and it will seep through the walls and get into the house and if you're sleeping then you don't know that this is building up, and unfortunately we have had people who have gone to sleep and never woke up,” said Palm Beach County Captain Bob Smallacombe.



Firefighters are also reminding people to make sure they have a carbon monoxide alarm in their homes.

