Retailer loses family's VHS tapes with more than 20 years of memories

Jim Baca wanted to preserve family memories recorded over the last 20 years.

Starting with the day they wed Kristen and Jim Baca filmed life's unforgettable moments. 5 VHS tapes containing births, baptisms and grandparents who've passed on went missing last year after Baca dropped them off at a Westchase area Walgreens.

The store delivered the devastating news weeks after Baca left the tapes to be converted into DVD’s.

Baca says the man behind the photo counter assured him the tapes would be picked up by a local company and all work would be handled in town.

But we found a Fed Ex Slip that shows Walgreens shipped the tapes to Arizona. They never arrived.

The family says they waited months for Walgreens to make it right or their insurance to offer a settlement.

So we contacted the company. In an email Walgreens stated, “We very much regret the loss of these VHS tapes.”

A week later the company sent a letter to the Bacas, “We have also addressed with our store team members our processes and procedures for these types of orders.....to prevent this from happening in the future."

The company referred this customer to its insurer and offered the family a $100 gift card and a new camera which added insult to injury.

We have reached out to Walgreens for the family. So far they've yet to respond. Now the Bacas are filing suit.