Publix could soon stop handing out free meat samples at the deli

Publix is making a change in some of its delis, where it will no longer offer a free sample of meat with the customer's order.

In a statement, Publix said:

We are piloting a change in a few dozen of our delis. In these locations, as our deli associates greet our customers they will offer a slice of the cheese of the week. In making this change to promote the cheese of the week, if the customer orders sliced meat, these stores are not offering the sample slice to create a more natural interaction with with customer. Our customers can always ask for a sample of their order, and anything of the other meats and cheeses."

But fear not; as the statement points out, customers can still ask for a sample so you can still get your fix of Beechwood Smoked Ham or Oven Gold Turkey.