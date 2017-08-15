Famous Footwear August shoe deal

Nike Women's Running Shoe

All deals and coupons were valid at the time this story was published. If you’re reading this after they’ve expired, check our Facebook page or the deals section of our website for more ways to save! Buying shoes is usually no small investment, but thanks to the deal going on at Famous Footwear right now, you can rack up on the items you'll need for the rest of the year, guilt-free. They're offering buy one, get one 50 percent off , plus an additional 15 percent off your total order on select items right now, and that's one incredible deal. Been putting your running shoes to good use this summer? Don't keep wearing a pair that's worn out—not when you can fill your closet with new pairs for a super low cost. Also, send the kids back to school in style. This deal applies to shoes for women, men, girls and boys—so you can get the whole family suited up. Use code BESTINCLASS at checkout to take advantage of this offer. This deal is goodandthrough Aug. 20.The deal even applies on already discounted items. I did a test run using the already marked down Nike Women's Lunarstelos Running Shoe as an example.As you can see, I'd be able to purchase these two pairs of shoes for just $80.31, when it would have normally cost $169.98 without tax to purchase these. That's a total savings of $89.67. Not bad at all! The offer is valid until Aug. 20, and. When you look into the fine print, you'll see that the coupon is not valid on: Birkenstock, Under Armour, select adidas, select ASICS, select Converse, select Merrell, select Nike, select Reef, select Sperry, select Timberland and select Timberland Pro styles. But, that still leaves plenty of savings opportunities for you. These are just a few of the styles you can shop and save on before Aug. 20.These retail for $59.99 , but you can snag them for 15 percent off at the moment with code. Even better news—if you add a second pair of shoes to your cart, you'll get them for 50 percent off. Make sure to use this coupon to its full advantage by shopping at least two different pairs of shoes!It would normally cost you $74.99 to own this pair of shoes, but now, you can walk away with it for a fraction of the price and get a second pair for 50 percent off.Prep your kids for the school year by getting them comfortable, versatile shoes that will easily go from the classroom to the playground—like these. They typically retail for $39.99 , but you're in for major savings with the BOGO 50 percent off plus an additional 15 percent off your order deal.

