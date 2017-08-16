Brio recalls baby rattles for choking hazard

(NBC) - A children's rattle has been recalled due to choking hazards.

Brio soft hammer rattle toys have been recalled due to the wooden rings on the rattle, which can crack and pose a choking hazard to children.

RELATED: More recall news

About 1,500 items were sold at specialty stores such as home goods and Nordstrom as well as online on Amazon.com.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled baby rattles and contact brio for instructions on how to receive a full refund or a replacement product of similar value.

Courtesy NBC News Channel

