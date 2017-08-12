How to save money on birthday cards and where to pick strawberries

T.A. Walker
11:43 AM, Aug 12, 2017
11:51 AM, Aug 12, 2017

I-95 Moms: Local tips, hacks and ideas.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - "I-95 Moms" give glimpses into their lives up and down I-95.  They could be any thing fun, interesting, or a mommy hack. This week's tips include how to save a couple of bucks on gifts for children and where to pick strawberries with your family.

Marianna Frances of Port St. Lucie suggests you can save a ton of money on birthday cards by using the supplies around your house. She says you'll actually end up making a more meaningful card.

Rachel Leigh of Boynton Beach likes to go to "The Girls Strawberry U-Pick" in Delray Beach with her family. There she says you can pick strawberries, feed birds and get some tasty ice cream.

