5 fun things to do in the Palm Beach and Treasure Coast this weekend (June 9 - 10)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - I was chatting with StormTeam 5 Meteorologist Felicia Combs to try and figure out if our weekend events are going to get washed out. Basically, she said we are in "rainy season" so expect showers to be around but especially on Saturday.

BONUS) 11 Things to do during our RAIN-mageddon

1) Beauty and The Beast - Boca Raton

What is it?

Disney's animated classic Beauty and the Beast takes on musical form.

Why is it cool?

You can upgrade your experience and have story time luncheon with Belle, Tea & Lunch with Mrs. Potts, or have a candlelight dinner at Tavern at the Wick.

The Deets

The Wick Theatre & Costume Museum

Runs June 8 - July 9

Tickets start at $70

Showtime Info

7901 North Federal Highway

Boca Raton, Florida 33487

561-995-2333

2) Swan Lake Suite - Jupiter

What is it?

Ballet dancers, dazzling costumes, breathtaking sets, brilliant choreography, and beautiful music.

Why is it cool?

High-quality production with students ages 3 - 18 intermingled with professional dancers including Clare Boutte, Xander Visker, and Gillian Yoder.

The Deets

Saturday, June 10

Tickets start at $30 (available only at the box office after Friday at 3 PM)

Jupiter High School Auditorium

500 North Military Trail

Jupiter, Florida

3) Roar & Pour - West Palm Beach

What is it?

A party at the Palm Beach Zoo with an Aerosmith tribute band called "Jaded"

Why is it cool?

You get into the zoo for only $10, there is a craft tap-takeover from Tequesta Brewing.

The Deets

Palm Beach Zoo

Doors open at 4:30 PM

Tribute Band starts at 7:30 PM

4) 18th Annual Summer Festival - West Palm Beach

What is it?

A Philippine Independence Day Celebration with Asian cuisine, arts, and crafts, entertainment.

Why is it cool?

Singer David Pomeranz will make an appearance at the festival.

The Deets

Saturday, June 10

10 AM - 6 PM

South Florida Fairgrounds

9067 Southern Boulevard

West Palm Beach, Florida

5) U2 - Miami Gardens

What is it?

They will be playing the entire "The Joshua Tree" album.

Why it is NOT cool!

It's sold out. If you have tickets please send us your selfies!

The Deets

Sunday, June 10 at 7 PM

Hard Rock Stadium

347 Don Shula Drive

Miami Gardens