What is peptic ulcer disease? It's sidelining Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have canceled all of their September tour dates as the rocker is treated for symptoms related to peptic ulcer disease.

"Thank you for your understanding and support. We've been having a blast at our U.S. shows and we're looking forward to more great times," Springsteen said in a statement on X. "We'll be back soon."

Springsteen had eight tour dates remaining in September in cities along the East Coast, including Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

What is peptic ulcer disease?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says peptic ulcer disease affects about 6 million Americans every year.

A person with peptic ulcer disease experiences open sores on the lining of the stomach or small intestine. The sores are reportedly caused by an overproduction of gastric acid.

According to John Hopkins Medicine, symptoms include abdominal pain, nausea, pain radiating to the back, and pain brought on by eating.

There are various treatments for peptic ulcers, including medications such as antacids to neutralize gastric acid.

In more severe cases, such as bleeding or perforation, surgery may be required. However, according to the the Mayo Clinic, surgery for peptic ulcers is much less common now due to the effectiveness of newer medications.

