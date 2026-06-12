Man accused of slapping Delta flight attendant's buttocks during flight

A passenger on a Delta flight is facing charges of assault after he reportedly slapped a flight attendant on her backside while she was conducting in-flight food and beverage service.

According to court documents filed in the U.S. Court for the Northern District of Georgia, 32-year-old Cody James Maluck was indicted by a federal grand jury in Atlanta for interference with flight crew members or attendants — which is considered a federal crime that carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

The alleged incident happened on a Delta flight from Fort Lauderdale to Los Angeles on May 9.

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The court documents stated the flight attendant, who is not identified, was walking down the aisle of the aircraft performing food and beverage service to passengers when she initially passed by Maluck's seat, thinking he was asleep.

As the flight attendant stopped at a nearby seat, she allegedly felt a slap to her "buttocks area" that caused her body to move forward. The court documents stated she turned around and saw Maluck with his hands up, and he stated, "I didn't do anything."

The flight attendant left the aisle and informed the lead flight attendant on duty of the incident, who then notified the pilot in command. It was decided that the flight would be diverted to Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport for the safety of the flight.

Law enforcement met the aircraft at the gate and were notified that an alleged assault had occurred on the plane. Maluck was detained and the FBI was notified.

Maluck told law enforcement that he had on headphones and didn't hear the flight attendant ask if he wanted a beverage. He reportedly admitted to touching the flight attendant in her buttocks area to get her attention, but claimed he did not slap her and it was "not his intention to harm or disrespect" her.