US announces $250 million security assistance package for Ukraine

The U.S. Department of Defense has declared additional security aid for Ukraine, amounting to $250 million, to address critical security and defense requirements.

According to the DOD's press release, this marks the Biden Administration's 54th aid package to Ukraine since August 2021.

“Security assistance for Ukraine is a smart investment in our national security. It deters potential aggression elsewhere in the world, while strengthening our defense industrial base and creating highly skilled jobs for the American people,” the DOD said.

The package includes air defense capabilities, artillery ammo, anti-tank weapons, spare parts, medical equipment, maintenance, other ancillary equipment, and a lot more to aid Ukraine against Russia's attacks.

The news comes as talks continue in Congress about President Joe Biden's request for more funding to aid Ukraine. Officials say that without Congress’ help, critical support during Russia's two-year-long war might be in jeopardy.

"We would, again, continue to urge the passage of the supplemental that we've submitted," Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said. "As you look at the situation that Ukraine finds itself in, we will obviously continue to support them. But it is imperative that we have the funds needed to ensure that they get the most urgent battlefield capabilities that they require.”

The DOD says this aid package will likely be the last until Congress authorizes additional funds.

