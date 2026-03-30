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Fiery crash shuts down lanes of Turnpike South in Indian River County

The incident occurred at mile marker 177
Fiery crash Turnpike South
WPTV
Crews extinguish fiery crash on Turnpike South in Indian River County March 30, 2026.
Fiery crash Turnpike South
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INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A fiery crash on Florida’s Turnpike South in Indian River County shut down all lanes Monday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened at mile marker 177 at around 6:45 a.m., and traffic cameras show it sparked a fire.

Vehicle fire March 30, 2026
Vehicle fire on Turnpike South March 30, 2026.

As of 7:50 a.m., cars are now being allowed to pass in the right lane.

It’s unclear at this time if anyone was injured.

WPTV has reached out to FHP for more information.

This article will be updated as lanes reopen and more information is available.

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