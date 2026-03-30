Fiery crash shuts down lanes of Turnpike South in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A fiery crash on Florida’s Turnpike South in Indian River County shut down all lanes Monday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened at mile marker 177 at around 6:45 a.m., and traffic cameras show it sparked a fire.

FL511 Vehicle fire on Turnpike South March 30, 2026.

As of 7:50 a.m., cars are now being allowed to pass in the right lane.

It’s unclear at this time if anyone was injured.

WPTV has reached out to FHP for more information.

This article will be updated as lanes reopen and more information is available.