Lanes reopen after vehicle fire on I-95 South in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A vehicle fire shut down all lanes of I-95 South in Martin County on Monday, causing heavy delays.

The incident occurred around 11:15 a.m. at mile marker 90, just before the Indiantown Road exit in Jupiter. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) has not yet confirmed whether anyone was injured in the incident.

As of 1 p.m. all lanes have reopened.

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WPTV has reached out to FHP for additional details about the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available and lanes reopen to traffic.