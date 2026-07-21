Lanes begin to reopen after 18-wheeler catches fire on I-95 in Hobe Sound

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — An 18-wheeler truck fire shut down all lanes of I-95 South in Hobe Sound past the Bridge Road exit Tuesday morning.

Martin County Fire Rescue responded to the fire at around 6:10 a.m., with heavy smoke seen coming from the truck.

WPTV

Lanes are now beginning to reopen as of 8 a.m.

It is unclear if there are any injuries in result of the fire— WPTV has reached out to Florida Highway Patrol for more details.

This story will be updated as lanes reopen and more details become available.

