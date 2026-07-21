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Lanes begin to reopen after 18-wheeler catches fire on I-95 in Hobe Sound

I-95 Martin County truck fire July 21, 2026
FL511
FL511
I-95 Martin County truck fire July 21, 2026
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MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — An 18-wheeler truck fire shut down all lanes of I-95 South in Hobe Sound past the Bridge Road exit Tuesday morning.

Martin County Fire Rescue responded to the fire at around 6:10 a.m., with heavy smoke seen coming from the truck.

Truck fire I-95 July 21, 2026

Lanes are now beginning to reopen as of 8 a.m.

It is unclear if there are any injuries in result of the fire— WPTV has reached out to Florida Highway Patrol for more details.

This story will be updated as lanes reopen and more details become available.

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