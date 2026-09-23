Semi-truck fire shuts down SW Pratt Whitney Road near South Fork High School

STUART, Fla. — A semi tractor-trailer fire has forced a closure of a major roadway in Stuart, affecting traffic flow and school access Wednesday morning.

SW Pratt Whitney Road is completely closed from just south of SW Bulldog Way to Bridge Road as emergency crews respond to the incident. The closure is impacting access to South Fork High School, with only students and staff able to reach the campus from the northern approach.

MCFR

No injuries have been reported at this time, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area entirely and seek alternate routes. The closure is expected to remain in effect until the scene is cleared and the roadway is deemed safe for travel.