Pedestrian struck, I-95 North off-ramp to Linton Boulevard in Delray Beach closed

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A deadly crash on I-95 North has shut down the Linton Boulevard exit in Delray Beach, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

The incident occurred at 11:30 a.m. Thursday morning. Two right lanes are also blocked.

FHP says a pedestrian ran into two northbound lanes of I-95, just south of the off ramp, and a semi-truck was not able to stop in time and struck them.

The pedestrian was transported to Delray Medical Center with serious injuries.

Drivers are being forced to drive further north to Atlantic Avenue to exit the highway. Southbound traffic has not been affected.

