Downtown West Palm Beach intersection reopens after motorcyclist hit by truck

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A busy intersection of downtown West Palm Beach shut down Tuesday morning for hours due to a crash, causing major delays for morning commuters.

The crash occurred at around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Okeechobee Boulevard and South Dixie Highway when a motorcycle was hit by a truck, which overturned and hit a power pole.

Police say the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The intersection reopened at 9:30 a.m. with blinking yellow and red stop lights. Drivers are reminded to treat blinking red lights as a stop sign, and to use caution at blinking yellow lights.